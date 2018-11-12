Ghana: Atebubu-Amantin MCE Garners Support for Bono East Region.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Atebubu-Amantin, Mr. Edward Owusu has urged the people of Abamba a predominantly farming community in the municipality to vote overwhelmingly for the creation of the Bono East Region.

The MCE made the call when he joined the chief and people to celebrate this year's 'fokuo' yam festival at Atebubu under the theme "Develop Strong Bonds of Cooperation".

The fruition of the region, he predicted will serve as a harbinger for the development of the area touching specifically on education, health and infrastructural development aside other opportunities that will be available to the people in the area.

Mr. Owusu announced that an arrangement for the provision of an ultra-modern toilet facility for the community had been completed while the road linking the area with the main Ejura-Atebubu highway will see a face-lift early next year.

Responding, the chief of Abamba, Nana Kofi Amoakohene assured the MCE of the total support of his people for the proposed region.

He praised government for the 'free SHS' policy which has seen most of the children in his town accessing Senior High School education.

The MCE on behalf of the municipal assembly donated 50 bags of cement towards the construction of a new palace as well as 500 Ghana cedis and assorted drinks towards the festival.