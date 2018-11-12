Malawi: Child Trafficking Cases Decrease in Blantyre

Blantyre — District Social Welfare Officer for Blantyre, Chikumbutso Salifu says child trafficking cases in the district have decreased in the past two years.

Salifu told Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in an interview that his office had only received one reported trafficking case this year (2018).

He said the children are brought to Blantyre and promised jobs by the traffickers when actually they are used for prostitution or as child labourers.

"In 2016, we managed to rescue 19 children abducted at once from Thyolo and were heading to Mangochi through Blantyre as a place of transit, at times destination. Last year, we recorded only five cases of child trafficking while this year so far, one case has been reported," said Salifu.

Though he described poverty and school dropout as an enhancing factor in the increase of cases of child trafficking in the district, the introduction of technical working groups in communities has helped in sensitization and awareness campaigns against the malpractice, hence the decrease.

He added that through the campaigns, parents are now responsible for their children who are also reached with life skills in order for them not to be tricked by such people.

Samaritan Trust Executive Director Maggie Mukwenha said, "There is need to raise awareness in communities so that people should know what trafficking is. In addition, there should also be campaign in schools to help the kids know the dangers."

Samaritan Trust rescues victims of trafficking and repatriates them back to their homes, according to Mukwenha.

"We do outreach work on the streets to raise awareness, especially targeting children living and working in the streets," she added.