Malawi: Castel to Celebrate 50 Years in Style

Blantyre — Groupe Castel Malawi Ltd will, during this year's Carlsberg Beerfest, reduce beer prices by 15per cent as one way of celebrating 50 years of existence of the company.

Speaking during media briefing on Thursday, Groupe Castel Malawi Ltd Commercial and Marketing Director, Chantal Akoumany said the recommended K700 Carlsberg beer price will, during the three day event slated between December 7and 9 at Lilongwe Golf Club, be reduced to K600.

"Beerfest is an annual event and in 2018, Carlsberg celebrates 50 years. This will make this year's Carlsberg Beerfest unique from that of last year, hence the slashing of prices.

"The purpose of the Beerfest is to gather all beer lovers, families and friends to a memorable moment of having beer, food, fun, fashion, arts, culture, games and music which will offer an opportunity for consumers to enjoy our products and manufacturing process," Akoumany said.

She then said the event is open to everyone with an entry fee of K2000 for adults and K1000 for children, adding that Sobo kids corner which is special for children will take place only on Sunday.

Akoumany said: "Taking into consideration that this is a Beerfest, the children will have designated areas for their activities with Sobo brands, far from the beer activities areas. On Friday and Saturday there will be beer activities and on Sunday, it will be a family day featuring the kids."

The Carlsberg Beerfest is an annual event first introduced in 2017 which attracted over 5000 consumers.

During this year's event, there will be beer tents, arts performances, fashion shows, Sobo kid's corner and music from Soldier Lucius Banda, Black Missionaries and Fredokiss among others.