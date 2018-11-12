12 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Castel to Celebrate 50 Years in Style

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mphatso John Sam

Blantyre — Groupe Castel Malawi Ltd will, during this year's Carlsberg Beerfest, reduce beer prices by 15per cent as one way of celebrating 50 years of existence of the company.

Speaking during media briefing on Thursday, Groupe Castel Malawi Ltd Commercial and Marketing Director, Chantal Akoumany said the recommended K700 Carlsberg beer price will, during the three day event slated between December 7and 9 at Lilongwe Golf Club, be reduced to K600.

"Beerfest is an annual event and in 2018, Carlsberg celebrates 50 years. This will make this year's Carlsberg Beerfest unique from that of last year, hence the slashing of prices.

"The purpose of the Beerfest is to gather all beer lovers, families and friends to a memorable moment of having beer, food, fun, fashion, arts, culture, games and music which will offer an opportunity for consumers to enjoy our products and manufacturing process," Akoumany said.

She then said the event is open to everyone with an entry fee of K2000 for adults and K1000 for children, adding that Sobo kids corner which is special for children will take place only on Sunday.

Akoumany said: "Taking into consideration that this is a Beerfest, the children will have designated areas for their activities with Sobo brands, far from the beer activities areas. On Friday and Saturday there will be beer activities and on Sunday, it will be a family day featuring the kids."

The Carlsberg Beerfest is an annual event first introduced in 2017 which attracted over 5000 consumers.

During this year's event, there will be beer tents, arts performances, fashion shows, Sobo kid's corner and music from Soldier Lucius Banda, Black Missionaries and Fredokiss among others.

Malawi

Government to Introduce Own Commercial Bank

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe on Wednesday disclosed that plans are at an… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.