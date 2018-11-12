Malawi: Minister Chiumia Leads Remembrance Day Commemoration in Mzuzu

Mzuzu — Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Man Power Development Grace Chiumia Sunday led Northern Region in joining the nation in remembering soldiers who died during the First and Second World Wars.

The ceremony, which took place at Mzuzu Upper Stadium where a make-shift Cenotaph was put for wreath laying began at exactly the dot of 11 hours.

The maroon marked the end of the two minutes of silence, and The Last Post was sounded by the Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers from Moyale Barracks Battalion before laying wreaths.

Remembrance Sunday is commemorated every second Sunday of November and at the dot of 11 hours, the hour when Second World War ended.

The minister, who represented President Peter Mutharika, was the first to lay a wreath.

Inspector General of Police Rodney Jose and MDF Commander, General Griffin Supuni Phiri Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda SC, representatives of ex-army officers, representative of Chief Secretary and the representative of Leader of Opposition in Parliament were among those who also laid the wreaths.

During the memorial ceremony, members of the clergy from different religious sects prayed for respect for rule of law and continued peace and tranquility, as the country prepares to go to polls.

Down in the old Capital-Zomba, Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Cecilia Chazama represented the Head of State in leading thousands of people at Cobbe Barracks war memorial tower to pay respect to the men who died in the line of duty hundred years ago.

The minister laid the first wreath of honour at the cenotaph followed by Deputy Army Commander responsible for administration, Lieutenant General, Clement Namangale, and Deputy Inspector General of the Malawi Police Service, John Nyondo.

The Second Deputy Speaker, Clement Chiwaya, Justice of Appeal Court, Anaclet Chipeta, representative of Leader of Opposition in Parliament, John Kalimba and representatives of war veterans and ex-service members laid their wreaths for the men who died in the first and second world wars in 1914 to 1918 and from 1939 to 1945 respectively.

During the ceremony, the clergy took their turns in inter congregational prayers in acknowledging the fallen heroes' bravery and their sacrifice during the two world wars for the sake of world peace.

Amidst the memorial service the congregation sung a five stanza hymn "O God Our Help in Ages Past" as part of honours for the fallen heroes.

Other honours included a military parade, national anthem, general salute, sounding of two trembling maroons and a special solemn trumpet called the 'last post'.

The congregation at the Zomba war memorial tower also observed a two minutes silence as another honour for the fallen heroes.

State President Professor Peter Mutharika who is also Commander In Chief of the Malawi Defence Force presided over a similar World War memorial service at Area 18 in Lilongwe.

About 10 million people including Malawians who fought under the banner Kings African Rifles died in the two world wars.