Malawi: Immigration Department to Construct Tailor-Made Offices to Curb Corruption

Mzuzu — The Immigration and Citizenship Services Department says it intends to construct tailor- made offices to limit its officers from directly interacting with clients to reduce cases of corruption.

Director General (DG) for the department, Masauko Medi disclosed the plan in an interview with Malawi News Agency Thursday.

He said with alleged widespread corruption among its officers, the office is seriously pondering on having tailor-made offices to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of its services.

"We hope that if we build offices that have features that limit man- to- man interaction between our officers and the clients we serve, we will minimize corrupt practices.

"We need to have a situation where when one reaches our offices, the only time they meet our officer should be at least when getting his or her passport at the counter," said Medi.

He said the department is also adapting to the technological trends to suit the current environment when serving clients.

Medi added that besides embracing provision of electronic visas, the department will soon roll out issuance of electronic passports.

"With all these special features, we decided then to start thinking of constructing special offices that will cater for them.

With the current offices, it is difficult to introduce such new features. We definitely need tailor- made offices," said Medi.

Medi said currently, the department has few specially built offices at its Headquarters in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mangochi where new products and services are done.

Former Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecilia Chazama, recently said the ministry fully supports the idea to have special offices so that the general public get quality services from the department.