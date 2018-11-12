12 November 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Immigration Department to Construct Tailor-Made Offices to Curb Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Wisdom Ngwira

Mzuzu — The Immigration and Citizenship Services Department says it intends to construct tailor- made offices to limit its officers from directly interacting with clients to reduce cases of corruption.

Director General (DG) for the department, Masauko Medi disclosed the plan in an interview with Malawi News Agency Thursday.

He said with alleged widespread corruption among its officers, the office is seriously pondering on having tailor-made offices to enhance effectiveness and efficiency in the delivery of its services.

"We hope that if we build offices that have features that limit man- to- man interaction between our officers and the clients we serve, we will minimize corrupt practices.

"We need to have a situation where when one reaches our offices, the only time they meet our officer should be at least when getting his or her passport at the counter," said Medi.

He said the department is also adapting to the technological trends to suit the current environment when serving clients.

Medi added that besides embracing provision of electronic visas, the department will soon roll out issuance of electronic passports.

"With all these special features, we decided then to start thinking of constructing special offices that will cater for them.

With the current offices, it is difficult to introduce such new features. We definitely need tailor- made offices," said Medi.

Medi said currently, the department has few specially built offices at its Headquarters in Blantyre, Lilongwe and Mangochi where new products and services are done.

Former Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Cecilia Chazama, recently said the ministry fully supports the idea to have special offices so that the general public get quality services from the department.

Malawi

Government to Introduce Own Commercial Bank

Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Goodall Gondwe on Wednesday disclosed that plans are at an… Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.