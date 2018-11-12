Uganda: Indian Surgeon to Conduct Children's Heart Clinic in Kampala

Renowned Indian cardiologist Mr Suresh Rao, who is also the director of Children's Heart Centre and Consultant, Pediatric and Congenital Heart Surgeon at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute, Mumbai will on November 15th and 16th conduct a children's heart clinic at the Le Memorial Hospital off the Munyonyo section of the Entebbe Expressway.

This will be at a health camp organised by MagnusMedi, a global medical value travel facilitator headquartered in Mumbai, India and in Uganda. In association with Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, one of India's top 10 hospitals and Le Mémorial Hospital in Uganda, the two-day camp will focus on pediatric cardiology, cancer and orthopedics.

According to Ms Judith Komuhangi Sheenah, the Country Manager MagnusMedia, the camp brings together medical specialists from India and Uganda, who will carry out Free Consultations on all types of cancer, heart problems for children as well as bone, muscles and spine-related conditions and complaints.

Other doctors are Dr Imran Nisar Shaikh a consultant in medical oncology and Dr Abhijit Pawar an orthopedics and advanced spine surgeon.

"Our choice of doctors was informed by the level of need in the country, because according to the World Health Organization - Non-communicable Diseases (NCD) country profiles 2018; 33 percent of all deaths in Uganda are caused by NCDs while 13 percent is due to accident-related injuries.

"Of the NCD-related deaths, 10 percent is due to cardiovascular diseases and 9 percent is due to cancers," Ms Komuhangi says.

According to Mr Mihir Vora, founder & CEO of MagnusMedi, the medical camp is targeted at "serving patients who have been diagnosed and are undergoing treatment for any of the above cases and require a second expert opinion and or require information about affordable advanced treatment options in India."

"Our doctors will also examine and offer free consultation to those that have been on treatment before but are in need of expert reviews. All participants are requested to carry their previous personal medical files for reference," he said.