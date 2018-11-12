Uganda: IUEA Wins Best Private University Award

International University of East Africa (IUEA) was at the weekend awarded as the best private university at the 2018 Consumers' Choice Awards (CCA) for its outstanding ICT innovations.

Mr Bari Salim, the publisher and Editor in Chief of Consumers' Guide Magazine said IUEA was voted on online panels and by a panel of judges in consideration of this year's theme "recognizing business excellence".

Mr Salim said a panel of judges visits universities to understand among other things the practical skills given to students, growth of business or institution in terms of student enrollment and performance of former students after graduation.

"IUEA number of students has been growing every year and greatly prepares students for the job market. This award is given to IUEA basing on the quality of service the institution has provided to the public and as a result, consumers have gained trust and confidence in the institution," Salim said.

IUEA Dean of Students, Ms Fathluna Alwi, while receiving the award, attributed the university's success towards practical skills training programmes, promotion of East Africa Integration, research, endless engagements with students and parents to understand their needs.

"We always conduct research to understand what our students need to be prepared for life after university. We take time to understand what our competitors could be having which we don't have. We realized practical skills is one of the best ways we can prepare our students. We decided to put focus on ICT skills," Mr Alwi said.

Mr Alwi added that emerging as the winner as best private university 2018 is a sign that IUEA work is relevant to an ordinary person and all those who contribute towards improving higher education visa vie society needs.

Trade minister, Amelia Kyambadde, who was the chief guest emphasized the need for companies to strive in creating value in order to stay ahead. She applauded CCA organisers for the theme that recognizes business excellence because it reminds proprietors to reshape their businesses in order to remain relevant.

"Recognizing Business Excellence was a timely reminder of the need for companies to reshape their business models and focus on value creation as a competitive advantage to stay ahead," Ms Kyambadde said.

Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG) emerged the winner in the category of as best NGO in Uganda 2018 for advocating for budget increment in critical areas that affect the common man such health and education.

Mr Salim said CCA helps consumers choose wisely for their personal, home and business needs. This year's awards were sponsored by Total Gas, Ballore Logistics, Café Javas, Solar now, Mukwano, Tororo Cement and Eye Care Center.