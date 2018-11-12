Liberia: Grand Bassa County Gets New Health Center

Wayzohn, Grand Bassa County — The United Methodist Church of Liberia in collaboration with the Gand Bassa County authorities on Thursday, November 8, 2018, dedicated a 45 room health center in Gorblee, District # 3.

The Gorblee Health Center is the first biggest health center constructed outside of Buchanan.

Emma Okai Wleh, Director of the Department of Community Services of UMC DCS, recalled that the construction of a health center started in 2014 during the leadership of the former DCS Director now Senator of Bassa County, Jonathan Lambert Kaipay.

She said more than 250, 000 lives have been touched through the Department of Community Services of the United Methodist Church by building schools, clinics as well as providing safe drinking water for Liberians.

"When I took over as Director for DCS, it was challenging for us to have completed this Health Center because the funding was not pouring in on time but with God and the help of the county Administration we made it," Madam Okai Wleh mentioned.

She continued: "This health center is meant to help you the citizens of this district and nearby districts. You have to take ownership of this health center".

Hon. Jonathan Kaipay, Senator, Grand Bassa County, said the construction of the health center is a dream come true for him.

He stressed that the Bassa Legislative Caucus and the county Local Administration is going to ensure that the newly built Gorblee Health Center gets a budgetary allotment.

"When I was Director for Community Services, the past county leadership signed a memorandum of Understanding with the Methodist Church of Liberia that the church provides 60% of the funding while Grand Bassa County leadership provide 40% of the funding ", Kaipay told the audience.

"I am happy that the MOU went well between the two parties and today we have a modern health center with two theaters, offices as well as other needed areas for the doctors".

In remarks, Hon. Vincent Willie, Representative of the district hosting the health facility, assured that the district is going to properly maintain the health center by cleaning around the structure regularly.

He further mentioned that he's going to work with the ministry of health to help provide drugs and other needed equipment for the health center.

"This building I a structure but to have it functional is what matters to every one of us as leaders. I will Work with our colleagues to ensure that the health center is functional in the soonest possible time", the lawmaker mentioned.

Stephen James, Community Health Director of the county, said that Grand Bassa County Health team will ensure that the newly dedicated health center becomes functional within the next few weeks.

"We are going to work tirelessly to ensure that this facility is a not wasted but used properly", Mr. James added.

The Construction of the Gorblee Health Center was placed at the cost of $235,000 United States Dollars.