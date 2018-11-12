12 November 2018

Liberia: EU-NSA Project in Liberia Hosts Two-Day Workshop to Develop Institutional Forest Monitoring Framework

Monrovia — The European Union Non-State Actors Project (EU-NSA) has held a two-day workshop to develop a joint vision/National Institutional Framework for Independent Forest Monitoring in Liberia.

The workshop was organized by the EU-NSA project which is being implemented by Tropenbos International and VOSIEDA in Liberia with funding support from the EU.

The workshop was held on October 26 & 27 at the NGO Coalition of Liberia Resource Center in Duazon, Margibi County. About 14 representatives from civil society organizations working in the forestry sector and the Unions of Community Forest Structures participated in the workshop.

David Young of Global Witness served as lead facilitator. The two days event was more of a brainstorming session to conceptualize who does what, when, where and how actors in the sector synchronize activities to avoid overlapping or duplication of functions.

During the workshop, participants shared experiences on the specific roles each organization is playing in the sector, and how those activities can be incorporated into the framework for better coordination and monitoring.

The group also looked at the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunity, and Threats to the professional bodies working to enhance forest governance in Liberia.

At the end of the workshop, participants reached a conclusion to finalize the formation of the framework in the first quarter of 2019. When developed, it will help to strengthen relationships among actors, promote common understanding, networking and ensure effective independent forest monitoring. The framework is also expected to positively affect the distribution of forest resources through collaborative education and awareness programmes and reduce illegality.

