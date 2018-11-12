Liberia's Former Police Academy Chief 'Crying Witch Hunt' After Facing Penalty for Corruption

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has obtained several documents showing that the suspended commissioner of the Liberia National Police for Training and Manpower Development is facing punishment for "gross in subornation" after was found responsible for misappropriating L$53,425 and US$1,440.

Commissioner Dao R. Freeman was the acting head of the Police Academy and was suspended for one month after restituting the said money following an investigation conducted by the Professional Standard Division of the LNP.

"Effective June 11, 2018, the administration of the Liberia National Police has resolved to have you suspended [for] one month off-the-job without salary for gross insubordination rendered the Inspector General of Police (Hon. Patrick Sudue), during the April 2, 2018 meeting held in the conference room," reads the suspension letter signed by Ellice R. Wiggins, the acting chief of human resource management division of the LNP.

While facing a month suspension, Freeman is accused of allegedly embarking on a mission to denigrate the police, making several unfounded allegations against current Inspector General Patrick Sudue, a police source told FPA.

Amongst other allegations, Freeman claims that the Police IG is witch-hunting him.

But documents gathered by FPA show that Freeman, after an internal investigation conducted by the LNP, was held liable for taking the aforementioned sum of money intended for the deputy commissioner although he had been reassigned to a new position.

In a letter to IG Sudue dated May 29, 2018, the LNP Deputy Commissioner for administration for the training academy stated that Freeman had refunded the special allowance he withdrew from the account.

The money was allotted as payments to the deputy inspector general for manpower development for the month of February and March 2018.

The letter, a copy of which is in possession of this paper, is attached to two photocopies of official LNP receipts signed by Mr. Freeman validating that he had repaid the amounts he was accused of illegally taking.

Freeman had earlier asked for an investigation into the accusation against him, however, when the probe began, he than became jittery and infuriated, alleging that the police administration was persecuting him.

In a June 18, 2018 letter to IG Sudue, Freeman alleges that the administration was in violation of the LNP Duty Manual when it referred to him as Acting Police Commissioner and that "a panel and board of hearing was not constituted to notify me of my wrongdoing.

Currently, Freeman is in the United States and has apparently abandoned his post. He has refused to return to work since the end of his one-month suspension, FPA has gathered.

In response to an inquiry by FPA, Freeman said when his suspension was lifted on July 11, 2018, he was transferred.

"I'm not on AWOL, I was investigated by the Professional standard division and it was established that I did not take any money, signed for any money or approved of any money to be given to me," Freeman said in a Facebook messenger text to an FPA reporter.

He added that IG Sudue should provide evidence that he took the money, although he could not have justified why he restituted the same amount of money he was accused of misappropriating.