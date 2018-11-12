Liberia: Consumers, Vendor Extol Swat CEO for Helping to Keep Rice On the Market

Monrovia — One of the leading importers of rice on the Liberian market, Supplying West Africa Traders (SWAT), has gained consumers and vendors' trusts for quality parboiled rice importation on the Liberian market.

The consumers and vendors expressed their profound gratitude to the business tycoon and Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O), Mr. George N. Nehme & the managing team for what they called "Business for the poor".

They made the disclosure in a tour interview over the weekend at various rice points of sale.

They added that SWAT's importation of rice on the Liberian market has greatly impacted the country's economy and alleviate the nation's staple shortage on the market. They called on the company to do more in helping the government to tackle food insecurity through the importation and constant supply of rice on the Liberian market.

Also, they believe that SWAT rice is the best amongst its competitors and as such, many consumers always buy the brand.

They indicated, "SWAT rice is clean at all times and good for their consumption."

They want the CDC-led government to do all in its power to support the existence of SWAT company and other businesses.

In June of this year, SWAT signed a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA), Liberia Agriculture Development Activity (LADA) to support the production and distribution of locally-produced rice in the country.

The agreement will also help Liberian rice farmers in the areas of productivity, innovation, and value.

Liberia's annual importation of rice is approximately 400,000 metric tons representing more than 50 percent of the entire consumption of a value of about US$200 million per year, which could hugely be invested to national development for the benefit of the poor and needy in Liberia.