12 November 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Consumers, Vendor Extol Swat CEO for Helping to Keep Rice On the Market

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anthony B. Roberts II, Contributing Writer

Monrovia — One of the leading importers of rice on the Liberian market, Supplying West Africa Traders (SWAT), has gained consumers and vendors' trusts for quality parboiled rice importation on the Liberian market.

The consumers and vendors expressed their profound gratitude to the business tycoon and Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O), Mr. George N. Nehme & the managing team for what they called "Business for the poor".

They made the disclosure in a tour interview over the weekend at various rice points of sale.

They added that SWAT's importation of rice on the Liberian market has greatly impacted the country's economy and alleviate the nation's staple shortage on the market. They called on the company to do more in helping the government to tackle food insecurity through the importation and constant supply of rice on the Liberian market.

Also, they believe that SWAT rice is the best amongst its competitors and as such, many consumers always buy the brand.

They indicated, "SWAT rice is clean at all times and good for their consumption."

They want the CDC-led government to do all in its power to support the existence of SWAT company and other businesses.

In June of this year, SWAT signed a public-private partnership (PPP) agreement with Cultivating New Frontiers in Agriculture (CNFA), Liberia Agriculture Development Activity (LADA) to support the production and distribution of locally-produced rice in the country.

The agreement will also help Liberian rice farmers in the areas of productivity, innovation, and value.

Liberia's annual importation of rice is approximately 400,000 metric tons representing more than 50 percent of the entire consumption of a value of about US$200 million per year, which could hugely be invested to national development for the benefit of the poor and needy in Liberia.

Liberia

Local, Foreign Owned Businesses Shutting Down Amid Deteriorating Economy

Doing business in Liberia is getting harder by the day. This is particularly because the economy is shrinking so badly… Read more »

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.