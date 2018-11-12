12 November 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberian Entrepreneurs Extol Tony Elumelu Foundation

Monrovia — Liberian Entrepreneurs at the 2018 TEF Forum have commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation for the opportunity to get trained on various Business Modules which will directly impact the progress of their businesses.

Now in its fourth year, the Forum marked the graduation of the 2018 cohort of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, following a rigorous nine-month period of training, mentorship and funding, which brought the total number of beneficiaries of the Programme to 4,470, ten of which are Liberians.

According to them, they are committed to making a difference in Liberia through their businesses, evident by their ability to empower other Liberians through employment and other capacity-building initiatives.

The founder of the Foundation, Tony Elumelu believes that entrepreneurship is the key to unlocking economic transformation on the African Continent and with such support from his Foundation, African Entrepreneurs ambition can be matched to their opportunities.

Since its inception, the Tony Elumelu Foundation has empowered African entrepreneurs across the continent with a $5,000 non-refundable seed grant, a bespoke training programme designed specifically for the African environment and access to a dedicated group of mentors, significantly contributing to economic growth, job creation, and revenue generation.

The entrepreneurs are involved with different businesses ranging from Agriculture, Education, Management, hospitality among others.

