South Africa: Davids Named As Interim Skipper for Paarl Rocks

Henry Davids has been appointed Paarl Rocks captain for the team's two opening games of the Mzansi Super League.

Faf du Plessis, currently in Australia with the Proteas, will be back to captain the Paarl Rocks for the highly anticipated local derby against Cape Town Blitz on Sunday, November 25.

"Henry is an experienced captain and knows the local players very well," said Paarl Rocks head coach Adrian Birrell.

"Davids is a key batsman for the Paarl Rocks, and his knowledge of the local conditions could prove to be invaluable", Birrell added.

Davids will captain the Paarl Rocks team against the Tshwane Spartans and Jozi Stars on November 18 and 20 respectively.

Davids was born in Pniel outside Stellenbosch and made his first-class debut for Boland in the 2000/01 season. In the shortest form of the game he has played 157 matches, scoring 3251 runs at a strike rate of 123.51 and also picking up 20 wickets with an economy rate of 7.67.

James Fortuin, chief executive officer of the Paarl Rocks, said all systems are ready to go for the opening game against AB de Villiers' Tshwane Spartans in Paarl.

"The players have arrived; the stadium is ready; and everything is in place to provide our fans with a fantastic experience on Sunday," said Fortuin.

The Paarl Rocks game against the Tshwane Spartans starts at 15:30 on Sunday, November 18 at Eurolux Boland Park. Gates open at 13h30.

Fans can buy tickets at www.ticketpros.co.za where there are still early bird specials available as well as at Jet, Spar, CNA and Caltex retail outlets.

Source: Sport24