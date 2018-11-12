12 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: State Fails to Show Up At Ghandi Case, Judge Sustains Injunction On Statue

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

State lawyers failed to show up at the High Court in Blantyre to challenge an injunction restraining the government from going ahead with the construction of India's celebrated hero, Mahatma Ghandi forcing Judge Mark Tembo to sustain the injunction.

Only one lawyer representing Plem Construction, who are erecting the statue, turned up for the interparte hearing but did not have documents.

This means that the erection of the statue can only proceed after the State wins the case against the Mahatma Ghandi Must Fall movement during a substantive hearing.

Judge Chirwa is yet to set the date for the substantive hearing.

Lawyer for the movement Nicely Msowoya confirmed that the State did not file against the injunction, forcing the judge to sustain the injunction.

"The judge will now set a date for the substantive hearing," he said.

On Sunday, the contractor went back to the site of the statue and cleared all construction materials.

A statement from the Mahatma Ghandi movement says the grouping is happy with the new turns of events on the case.

"Some may say government has been defeated but that is not our understanding. We believe the government has listened to the calls against the statue," says the Mahatma Ghandi must fall movement.

The statement says the new generation of Malawians does not want to be given a colonized Malawi.

India's vice president who was in the country last week dangled to Malawi a US$20 million aid package.

Malawi

Mutharika Refuses to Fire Minister Over Failure to Declare Assets

State House officials say President Peter Mutharika would not fire the newly appointed Sports minister Grace Chiumia… Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.