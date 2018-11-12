South Africa: Sactwu Hosts Succesfull 43rd Annual Spring Queen Fashion Pageant

press release

The COSATU-affiliated Southern African Clothing & Textile Workers' Union (SACTWU) has successfully hosted the 43rd version of its popular Annual Spring Queen Fashion Pageant event last night, at the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town.

According to ticket turnstiles- and suite hire information records, a total of 6 619 people attended the event, excluding the 68 Fashion Pageant participants themselves. This is the second largest attendance since the event was first hosted at the Athlone Stadium in 2015, after it was unceremoniously forced by the City of Cape Town to move from our historic venue, the Goodhope Centre, where we had originally staged the event for over 40 years.

The Spring Queen Fashion Pageant is SACTWU W Cape's premier local procurement promotion event, for the advancement of the local fashion manufacturing industry and the promotion of local jobs.

Last night's event featured local artists and locally made fashion, in a glitzy and slick presentation. Artists included the Rockets, Lady Zamar and past winners of "SACTWU's Own Talent" competition.

Thousands of workers attended last night, to cheer on their factory queen and to show their support for our trade union's "Buy local" campaign.

The main winner was 25-old Yolandri August, who was crowned SACTWU Spring Queen 2018. She works as a quality order at Prestige Clothing in Caledon.

The total list of final winners were as follows:

Spring Queen 2018: Yolandri August from Prestige Clothing

1st Princess: Tarryn Jooste from Kway

2nd Princess: Chancia Bailey from Reliance Clothing

Best Dressed: Colleen October from Keedo International

Miss Personality: Simone Hazell from White House

Other 2018 winners include:

'SACTWU's Own Talent': Jucyn Mentoor from Svenmill

Junior Spring Queen: Tharwah Fortune representing Performance Brands