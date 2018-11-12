Rwanda: President Kagame Attends Paris Peace Forum

President Kagame joined on Sunday leaders from across the globe convened in France for the first ever Paris Peace Forum.

Initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron, the Forum aims to revive collective governance, international cooperation, norms, and institutions at a time when global challenges have never been so pressing.

Conceived as an annual gathering of all actors of global governance, from states and international organizations to civil society, the Forum features projects and initiatives meant to improve global governance in five key domains: peace and security, environment, development, new technologies, and inclusive economy.

In its first edition, the Forum was inaugurated by dozens of Heads of State and Government invited to commemorate the fragile peace that followed World War I. The Forum took place following the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice that marked the end of World War I.

Prior to the Forum, President Kagame joined world leader at Palais de l'Élysée for a luncheon hosted by President Macron for the 100th Anniversary of l'Armistice.

The Forum was also attended by Germany Federal Chancellor, Dr. Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, and other Heads of State/Government and International Organisations representing the different corners of the globe.