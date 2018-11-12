South Africa: Denosa Withdraws Its Members From Unsafe Ramokonopi Community Health Centre in Ekurhuleni

press release

Following more than two years of unresolved safety concerns for health workers at Ramokonopi Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katlehong in Ekurhuleni which have been raised with the District Health, DENOSA has, in line with Chapter 2 of the National Health Act, decided to exercise the right of workers to a safe workplace by withdrawing its members from the facility immediately until this long-standing matter is resolved.

The nurses, 80% of whom are DENOSA members, will report for duty in surounding clinics where safety is not a concern.

After 32 months of engagements with management in the Ekurhuleni Health District , staff members are still being attacked by community members in the CHCs particularly at night. Over the weekend, a midwife at Ramokonopi CHC was physically assaulted and verbally insulted by relatives of a patient during a delivery whilst security personnel sat and watched without any assistance.

The leadership of DENOSA in Ekurhuleni met with District management and resolved to withdraw its members from unsafe work environment effective immediately.

Safety of workers has been an agenda item in the district multilateral for the past 2 years and the security manager has proven to be incompetent as he has failed to put proper security measures in place, and has failed to provide new means that ensures safety of staff.

The security company has failed to render the required services to the staff which is a gross indication that they are incapable of providing and ensuring safety of members.

The community of Ramokonopi section in Katlehong has a responsibility to protect the services provided to them. It is unfortunate that they have also contributed to the security problems in the facility as it is the very community members that assault staff members.

DENOSA has been advocating for a positive practice environment and will not stop ensuring that staff is protected always. We also want to see the perpetrators arrested and justice served so that all community members know that health care workers have a right to be safe always, also the community to know that there are processes in place in case they are not happy with the services received not to take the law in their own hands.

All DENOSA members working at Ramokonopi CHC will report to the nearest health facilities within Ekurhuleni until their safety is guaranteed.

Issued by DENOSA in Ekurhuleni.