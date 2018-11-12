Tanzania: National Swimming Team Tasked to Defend Cana Title in Sudan

THE government has urged the national swimming team squad to fight hard and defend the African Swimming Federation (CANA) Z one Three title for the third time.

The call was made by National Sports Council (NSC) Secretary General, Alex Mkenyenge during an occasion to bid farewell to the team at the Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) office at Oysterbay in Dar es Salaam. Eleven swimmers will represent Tanzania in the event scheduled to start from Wednesday to Saturday in Khartoum.

The swimmers are Khaleed Ladha, Carter Helsby, Aravind Raghavindra, Mohameduwais Abdullatif and the youngest swimmer in the group, Peter Itatiro. Others are Christopher Fitzpatrick, Delhem Mohamed, Aaron Akwenda, Yuki Omori and Christian Shirima who is swimming in Ukraine.

The squad has only one female swimmer, Maria Bachmann. The squad is under coaches John Belela and Radhia Gereza. The officials include, TSA Chairman, Imani Dominick, Inviolata Itatiro (Secretary General) and Treasurer Anna Shanalingigwa.

Mkenyenge said that the government was proud of the swimmers' previous performances, especially after managing to win the title for the second time in series.

Tanzania won the first title in 2016 in Kigali, Rwanda and last year, the country defended the title at Heaven of Peace Academy (Hopac)'s swimming pool.

He said they are optimistic that the swimmers would not let the country down as they managed to shine in the previous two editions.

"You made us proud in the previous editions, that are not enough, you need to continue to shine and win the title for the third time, we need to show that we are strong in the game," said Mkenyenge.

TSA's Vice-Chairperson, Asma Hilal said the swimmers have trained well ahead of the competitions and he believes they will do the best in the event.

"Our swimmers trained well ahead of the competition, coaches have instructed well our swimmers and believe they will make us proud," said Asma.