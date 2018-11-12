Tanzania: Energy Firm Embarks On Campaign for Road Safety

PUMA Energy Tanzania has heightened a campaign for road safety at its petrol stations, distributing to motorists road safety learning materials for children.

The campaign started in Dar es Salaam at the weekend and motorists, who visited Puma petrol stations were given a package of materials for their children.

"If drive to a Puma Energy station you will get a free bag containing some diagrams and drawings which are very simple for children to understand, Puma Energy Tanzanian General Manager Dominic Dhanah explained.

He added: "You know, in Africa there is massive road carnage, a lot of road accidents and we say catch them young. If you start with children at this age they will never forget it."

The campaign is countrywide and in different areas, where Puma Energy operates to spread the message for reducing road accidents which have been claiming the lives of many Tanzanians.

The campaign is in line with the Puma Energy Global Policy on Health, Safety and the Environment and Corporate Social Responsibility. "Our focus is to ensure children understand road safety, safe use of road, while they are still young," he noted.

In 2013, after realising that children were also vulnerable to road carnage Puma Energy Tanzania started educating the latter about road safety.

The company has educated children in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Geita and Ruvuma regions. In line with this, road safety clubs have been established in primary schools, for instance, at Bunge Primary School in Dar es Salaam.

Puma Energy Tanzania Manager for Workplace Safety Boniface Menchi noted that they were providing education to schools, whose pupils were most at risk, particularly those situated near roads.

At the weekend, a road safety club at Bunge Primary School educated drivers in the city about observing road safety signs, particularly at zebra crossings to avoid road accidents.

At least 20 pupils educated motorists, who drove to a Puma Energy Tanzania petrol station situated in Upanga. One of the pupils, Rosenice Senyandumi, said road accidents claimed the lives of fellow pupils, who were hit when crossing roads near schools.