12 November 2018

ER24 (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Two Injured Following Explosion At Factory

Two men believed to be in their early 30s sustained moderate to serious burns after an explosion at a factory in Berg Street, Jeppestown this morning.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 10 am to find the fire department already in attendance. Upon further assessment, two workers on the first floor were found to have suffered moderate to serious burns. The injured were treated on the scene by our medics before being transported to a burns unit facility for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the explosion are not clear. Local authorities were on the scene.

