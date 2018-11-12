Tanzania, Poland Friendly Cooperation Commended

NOVEMBER 11 is Poland's Independence Day - better known as th e restoration of Poland's sovereignty as th e Second Polish Republic in 1918 from German, Austrian and Russian Empires.

As we mark this important event we recall our friendly relationsh ip between th e th en Tanganyika Territory (now Tanzania) and Poland, wh ich started since World War II (19 3 9 - 19 4 5 ) .

At th at time, th ousands of Polish citizens fled th eir country and took refuge in th e Tanganyika Territory. Six camps - Tengeru Village (Arush a), Kigoma, Kidugala and Ifunda ( Iringa), Kondoa (Dodoma) and Morogoro - kept Polish refugees.

While in th e Tanganyika Territory, some of th e Polish people engaged in farming, ran small businesses, built h ealth facilities, ch urch es and sch ools. After the war, some Polish decided to return to th eir h ome country, while oth ers remained in th e country.

Now Tanzania and Poland cooperate in agriculture, trade, investment, education and water supply because of th is long time relationsh ip. In agriculture, especially, th e government of Poland supports the construction and renovation of grain silos in eigh t regions of Rukwa, Katavi, Manyara, Ruvuma, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Njombe and Songwe.

Th is will greatly boost food security in th e country. We can say th at, Poland's Independence Day reminds us not only th e good relationsh ip between Tanzania and Poland, but also with oth er countries.

We are what we are today because of ch erish ing friendly ties with oth er countries. After independence, Tanzania decided to be a non-aligned nation th at stressed th e idea of ch oosing friends with out being forced by any super powers, but because of national interests. Th is h as remained so to date.

Thus, we won't be friends or enemies of a particular country and people because oth er friends want us to be so. If we decide to be friends it is because we see value in such friendsh ip, but not because we are being forced to be so.

This h as made Tanzania avoid conflicts and disputes with oth er countries across th e world and th is state of affairs gives us a competitive edge as a nation.

Now our Tanzanian ambassadors, posted to work in various countries, market our country in terms of investment opportunities and job creation in various sectors of th e economy.

This will certainly facilitate th e country's industrial and middle-income economy agenda by 2025. Both Permanent Secretary in the Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Ramadhan Mwinyi, who was th e guest of honour at th e Poland's Independence Day event in Dar es Salaam on Saturday, and Polish Ambassador to Tanzania Krzysztof Buzalski reiterated the two nations' commitment to strength ening bilateral ties because of the long-time friendly relationship.

We commend this historical and friendly relationsh ip we h ave with Poland in th e areas h igh ligh ted above. Let's keep th is sh ining ex ample for both present and future generations.