South Africa: Cape Town Man Pleads Guilty to Rape, Murder of Toddler He Was Meant to Look After

*WARNING (GRAPHIC DETAILS)

A Manenberg man accused of the rape and murder of his neighbour's 2-year-old daughter who he was supposed to be looking after pleaded guilty in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Standing in the dock, wiping imaginary fluff off his jacket, Willie Simons held his head low as he listened to his lawyer Michael Sebuenge explain what he had done to the child.

In February 2016, he agreed to look after little Zaakierah Hendricks for her mother during a birthday celebration.

She gave Simons the key to her Wendy house, and he put the toddler down on the bed.

He said he gave her some milk to drink, and then lay down next to her.

The court heard that he then removed her nappy and penetrated her. He also raped her anally.

Guilty

The following day, her mother found her dead in the Wendy house.

Through his lawyer, he said he knew that what he was doing was wrong, and that he would be punished.

He also admitted to knowing that she could die while he was raping and strangling her.

"I therefore admit my actions caused the death of the child. I humbly ask for forgiveness of the family of the deceased."

Acting Judge Murray Bridgman asked him: "How do you plead?"

Simons said simply: "Guilty."

Without hesitation, Bridgman declared him guilty.

State prosecutor Maresa Engelbrecht revealed that Simons had no previous convictions.

The case was postponed to December 10 for sentencing proceedings.

Simons' hands were chained together again and he was led back into custody.

Source: News24