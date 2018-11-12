South Africa: Proteas Women Blow As Chetty Ruled Out of World T20

Cricket South Africa (CSA) can confirm that Proteas women's wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty has been withdrawn from the ICC Women's World T20 due to the reoccurrence of a back injury.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's World T20 2018 on Monday approved Faye Tunnicliffe as Chetty's replacement.

19-year-old Tunnicliffe will make her way to St. Lucia where South Africa are participating in Group A of the tournament as soon as possible.

The news comes on the day of South Africa's opening match of the competition against Sri Lanka.

"It has been very frustrating for us as a team. You have to feel for a player like Trisha Chetty who has worked extremely hard and recovered well to get here. It's really unfortunate, it's something that's reoccurred and we couldn't control. We wish her a speedy recovery. After speaking to her after we got all of the medical reports you could tell it was very frustrating and disappointing for her as well," said coach Hilton Moreeng.

"Faye Tunnicliffe who is coming in to replace Trish is one of the promising young wicket-keepers that we have in the country. She is also familiar with the conditions, she was with us on the last tour (against West Indies).

"We just need to make sure that we as a squad continue to focus on moving forward and work hard because we have our opening game tomorrow which is going to be crucial. We know that we are in a tough group and we're ready for that. At the end of the day we can only control what we can, we just need to stay focused."

South Africa's first World T20 match against Sri Lanka on Monday, November 12 will be broadcast live on SuperSport 2 ( 02:00 on Tuesday, November 13 CAT).

Proteas ICC Women's World T20 squad:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal) Lizelle Lee (North West), Suné Luus (Northerns), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Zintle Mali (Border), Robyn Searle (Gauteng), Tumi Sekhukhune (Easterns), Faye Tunnicliffe (Boland), Moseline Daniels (Boland), Yolani Fourie (Gauteng)

