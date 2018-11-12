12 November 2018

Tanzania: Govt On Programme to Boost Reading Culture

By Harriet Kiama in Coast Region

THE government has decided to improve library services by rehabilitating the old ones and building new libraries to inculcate in Tanzanians a culture of reading books.

Speaking during the 24th graduation ceremony at the School of Library Archives and Documentation Studies (SLADS) in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region, at the weekend, Chief Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, Dr Leornard Akwilapo, said: "There are several plans to improve library services in our country to inculcate in Tanzanians a culture of reading books, which is very important."

He noted that already funds had been allocated to build big libraries in five regions in the country as well as building new libraries in eight teachers' colleges under a project financed by the Canadian government.

Dr Akwilapo added that the government was going on with the rehabilitation of its old schools, which went hand in hand with setting up new library infrastructure at schools.

