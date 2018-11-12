Tanzania: Yanga Beat Lyon in Friendly

GIANTS Young Africans snatched a 1-0 win over African Lyon in a friendly match at th e Uh uru Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday. Midfielder, Pius Buswita scored the solitary goal three minutes before the interval.

The scorer was set clear by right wingback, Juma Abdul before cutting inside past several defenders to unleash a powerful shot that precisely beat the keeper.

Both teams used the match to keep fit after the Mainland Premier League went to a recess to pave way for the the national team, Taifa Stars to play their penultimate match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier away to Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all seems not to be well at Yanga, following a fracas that erupted at the club's headquarters in Dar es Salaam yesterday, with a section of members opposing the proposed January 13th 2019 General Election. The members said they still recognise Yusuf Manji as the club Chairman and not otherwise.

The club's Acting Chairman, Thobias Lingalangala experienced hard time as members almost roughed him up. The incident happened just a day after the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Chairman of the Election Committee, Ally Mchungahela, said the committee will not tolerate anyone who will attempt to block the election process.

Mchungahela told a press conference in Dodoma on Friday that the committee is informed that some club leaders and members were planning to block the election process.

On Thursday, Yanga announced that they will obey the National Sports Council (NSC) directive and will conduct general election on January 13th next year, to fill the vacant leadership posts.

The decision was unveiled in a joint press conference between Yanga and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) officials. And, the Jangwani street based club, Executive Committee appointed Lingalangala as the Acting Chairman of the club over two months before holding the election.

Lingalangala said that the election will be conducted on January 13th next year as per the TFF Election Committee directives. He said nomination forms for candidates wishing to contest for the election are already available at the TFF offices and club headquarters.

He said forms will be available for 200,000/- for the post of Chairman and Vice-Chairman, while those who will wish to contest for the member of Executive Committee posts will pay 100,000/- for nomination forms.

The vacant posts followed resignation of former Chairman Yusuf Manji, the decision which saw his vice Clement Sanga appointed Acting Chairman.

However, Sanga also dramatically stepped down from both posts. Nine other Executive Committee members also stepped down. Currently, Yanga Executive Committee has remained with only four members from 13 members, who were elected during the June 12th 2016 general election held in Dar es Salaam.

Those who are still in the committee are Lingalangala, Samuel Lukumay, Siza Lyimo and Hussein Nyika.

Lingalangala urged the club members to ignore some members who are against the election and looking forward to hamper the election process, saying all members are allowed to vie for any posts at the club.