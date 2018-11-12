12 November 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 545,000 Candidates Start F2 Assessment Exams

By Jimmy Lwangili

REGISTERED candidates for the Form Two National assessment examinations this year have increased by 4.41 per cent to 544,866 from last year's 521,855.

The National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) announced in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the assessment exams start today through November 23, 2018.

NECTA Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde told reporters that the candidates include 261,159 boys (47.93 per cent) and 283,707 girls, equivalent to 52.07 percent.

There will also be 775 candidates with special needs. The council announced further that 1,358,217 pupils have been registered for Standard Four national assessments examination this year.

The exams are scheduled for November 22 and 23, countrywide. "There is an increase of 162,247 candidates for Standard Four national assessment examinations this year compared to last year's 1,195,970 candidates," he noted.

He explained further that of the candidates sitting for Standard Four assessment exams this year, 682,193 are boys, equivalent to 50.23 per cent and the rest 676,024 equivalent to 49.77 per cent are girls.

Candidates with special needs are 3,336 of whom 715 candidates have impaired vision, 120 are blind, 725 candidates are deaf and 1,776 candidates have physical disability.

Dr Msonde directed the regional and district examination committees to ensure that there are no any kind of cheating, threatening stern legal actions against the culprits.

He said Necta was hopeful that all students and pupils had well prepared themselves to sit for the exams and they will comply and respect all procedures of sitting for examinations.

He warned all school owners against any interference, reminding that their schools were now special centres for examinations.

