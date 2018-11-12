Tanzania: Farmers Will Get Cotton Seeds On Time, Says TCB

THE Tanzania Cotton Board (TCB) has announced a massive plan for the new cotton farming season that includes making sure all recommended seeds are supplied to farmers early next month.

Speaking during media briefing at the weekend, TCB Planning Officer Prosper Kulaya said TCB was in final stages to ensure all recommended seeds reached farmers on time.

He said apart from timely supply of seeds, TCB had also heeded government directives, where former seed UK 91 would not be in use anymore as the recommended UKM08 was replacing it with research showing the new seeds would increase crop yield tremendously.

"We wish to assure farmers that we are set for the new farming season and we have come up with new UKM08 seeds both in delinted form and in fuzzy form.

We are working very hard to ensure farmers get delinted seeds than fuzzy ones," he noted. He said so far 4,000 tonnes of delinted UKM08 seeds were ready against the target of supplying the required 6,000 tonnes for the new season, citing inadequate budget as a challenge in ensuring the required tonnes of delinted seeds were processed and produced.

According to Mr Kulaya, there has been mobilisation of farmers in the last three seasons with records showing about 800,000 farmers embarked on cotton farming in 2016/17 compared to 1 million farmers in the 2017/18 season and now more than 3 million farmers are prepared to engage in cotton farming, hopping to benefit more economically.

Such positive response was due to increased government campaign for the same with assurance of good price compared to the past seasons, when the crop was almost abandoned.

Researches have revealed that with modern planting methods and application of quality seeds and timely supply of inputs and pesticides, the 'white gold' was likely to regain its lost glory as now evidenced in 15 cotton farming regions in the country.

It is most likely that other regions are willing to try the crop following Katavi and Dodoma joining the tail, making total regions now growing the precious crop to the economy to reach 17.

In a survey made by TCB and a media team in Bariadi and Itilima districts at the weekend, some farmers said they were ready to increase the acreage, but called for TCB to take up the challenge and increase the supply of inputs, share the technology and expertise.

One farmer Kabinza Ndelama, a long time cotton farmer at Kabale Village in Itilima District said despite TCB making sure it facilitated the timely supply of pesticides and seeds, it should equally see to it that labelling of pesticides was user friendly.

He said instructions on how to use chemicals were usually written in English, leaving many farmers at the crossroads.

"We propose the instructions on how to apply these pesticides should be translated into Kiswahili, which is well understood by many farmers otherwise farmers won't understand how and when to apply such pesticides," he said.