Tanzania: Udom to Increase Budget in New Research Projects

IN a bid to contribute greatly to the industrial economy, the University of Dodoma (Udom) will increase its budget in research projects beginning the next academic year.

Speaking at the Udom campus at the weekend, Acting Vice Chancellor-cum-Deputy Vice Chancellor (Planning, Finance and Administration), Prof Ahmed Ame, said budget increase aimed at encouraging more students and lecturers to conduct research projects.

"The goal is to increase the number of projects and provide solutions to challenges facing members of the public as well as promote the industrial economy," he said at the climax of Udom Research and Innovation Week (RIW) at college level.

The annual event saw 12 students and academicians being awarded cash prizes for immerging winners. The winners will proceed to compete at university level by the end of the year.

According to Prof Ame, Udom has three core functions, namely teaching, research and community service, which may be in form of free service or consultancy.

Director of Research and Publications, Innovation, Consultancy and Institutional Collaboration, Prof Flora Fabian, whose unit has organised the RIW event, expressed her satisfaction with this year's event.

"We had a good number of research projects and innovations showcased by students and staff members during the event," she noted.

Prof Fabian said the main objective of the RIW was to encourage students and staff members to engage in the production of research results and innovation prototypes that could generate new knowledge and support industrialisation.

She said the RIW also aimed at supporting innovations or prototypes that would feed into Udom's innovation spaces and incubation centre, a unit that nurtures student and staff innovations.

Prof Fabian said the upcoming event would take place early next academic year to give participants enough time, noting that this year's event had been interrupted by the admission and registration process.