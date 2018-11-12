Sierra Leone: Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone Holds Meeting to Brief On Laws and Regulations Governing Fisheries to Chinese Fishingcompanies in Sierra Leone

In August this year, a Chinese fishing vessel, Hua'ang 17 was caught and fined for fishing without fishing observers on-board, according to the report from Sierra Leonean Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources. To show his apology, the owner of Hua'ang fishing company expressed willingness to donate USD$ 2000 worth of fishing gears to the local fishermen through the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources .

His Excellency Ambassador WU Peng reiterated at the meeting that the position of Chinese Government on opposing illegal fishing activities is very clear, and any violation of the rules and laws will face punishment. Ambassador WU called on Chinese fishing companies to respect related fishery laws and regulations in Sierra Leone while reinforcing management and self-regulation. Ambassador WU said that he had taken actions to freeze the total number of Chinese fishing vessels in Sierra Leone during his tenure because he deemed that maintaining balance between the contribution of the fishery industry to economic development and the sustainable development of the fishery industry itself very important.

The Deputy Director of Fisheries of the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Josephus Mamie, said that the meeting demonstrated that Chinese government is determined to regulate Chinese fishing companies in Sierra Leone. He commended Ambassador WU for his line of action in bringing Chinese fishing companies and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources to talk on the matter of illegal fishing. Meanwhile, he assured the Embassy and the Fishing companies that the donation would be used for its intended purposes and highlighted the importance of translating relevant laws and regulations into Chinese so that the Chinese fishermen can have a better understanding of them.

Journalists from Awoko Newspaper and Standard Times Newspaper attended the meeting and covered the said event.