12 November 2018

Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Leaves for a Day's Official Visit to Qatar

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, left Ghana on Monday, 12th November, 2018, for a day's official visit to Qatar, at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who paid, at the invitation of President Akufo-Addo, an official visit to Ghana on 24th December, 2017.

The reciprocal visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring other areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Tuesday, 13th November, 2018, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

