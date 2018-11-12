Malawi: Tevet Hails Government for Prioritizing Vocational Skills Development

Mzuzu — Technical, Entrepreneurial Vocation and Training Authority (TEVETA), has hailed government for its political will to develop and enhance technical and vocational skills among the country's youth.

Northern Region's TEVETA Service Centre Manager, Conceptor Kachoka, was speaking Friday in Mzuzu during a closing ceremony for a two-week Competency Based Training and Assessment (CBT&A) for new Technical Entrepreneurial Vocation Training (TEVET) instructors.

Kachoka asked those in the technical and vocational skills business to take advantage of the current government's political will to prioritise development of the sector.

"As it is now, our current president [Peter Mutharika] and his government have made technical and vocational skills development as a priority area.

"My plea to all players in the TEVET trade is: let us be a united sector and utilise opportunities that have been created for us because we don't know what will come tomorrow," she said.

The Mutharika-led government is constructing community technical colleges across the country, which has been touted by many as a positive development towards reducing unemployment in the country.

Kachoka further advised the instructors to ably transfer the skills gained during the training to their students.

"As you are all aware, we are yet to have a training institution for instructors in our sector which means mini-trainings must be treated as asset training manuals," she said.

One of the trainees, Maurice Mbingwa, asked for more training for the instructors so that they have needed skills to ably impart their skills and knowledge to their students.

"Most instructors are knowledgeable and have the skills but their major challenge is how to impart the skills. This is why it is important to have more of such trainings," said Mbingwa who is an instructor in Renewable Energy at Nkhata Bay Technical College.

Forty instructors from random TEVET institutions in the country participated in the training which was organized with support from European Union through the Skills and Technical Education Programme (STEP).