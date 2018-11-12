Western Sahara: Minister of African Affairs Received At Ugandan Foreign Ministry

Kampala (Uganda) — A delegation led by the Minister Delegate in Charge of African Affairs, Hamdi Alkhalil Mayara, was received at the Ugandan Ministry of Foreign Affairs by Ugandan Minister of State for International Relations Henry Oryem Okello, who stressed the strength of his country's relations with Sahrawi Republic and its support for the Sahrawi people's just struggle.

The Sahrawi minister conveyed salutation of the President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, to Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, and expressed his satisfaction with the level of relations and cooperation between the two countries.

For his part, the Ugandan minister welcomed the visit of the Saharawi delegation and conveyed the greetings of President Museveni to his Saharawi counterpart and through him to the people and the government of the Sahrawi Republic. He also reiterated the continuation of his country's support for the completion of the decolonization of Western Sahara and the development of bilateral relations and coordination of their positions within the African Union.