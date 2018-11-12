Morocco's Participation in Paris Peace Forum Stems From HM the King's Forward-Looking Vision On Peace and International Security - FM

Paris — The participation of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Paris Peace Forum stems from HM King Mohammed VI's forward-looking vision on the major global challenges of peace and international security, said on Sunday, in Paris, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita.

These main global challenges are related to peace and international security, climate change, the fight against terrorism and migration issues, Bourita told the press.

On these challenges, Morocco not only has clear national policies, but it is also very active at the international level through building consensus, by hosting important conferences such as the COP22 in 2016, the Marrakech Summit in December, or as chair of the Global Counter-Terrorism Forum for three years now, the minister added.

According to Bourita, Morocco takes part in this Forum in the framework of the vision of HM King Mohammed VI, which is marked by a direct correlation between stability on one side and development on the other.

The minister also underlined Morocco's strong and long-standing commitment to peace and international security actions.

Indeed, he said, since the creation of the United Nations, Morocco has participated with more than 60,000 soldiers in peacekeeping operations and in 17 operations around the world.

Even today, Morocco has nearly 2,000 soldiers who are operating under the auspices of the UN, to preserve peace and security, save lives and contribute to reconciliation in several African countries.

Financed by international donors and NGOs, the Paris Peace Forum aims to bring together all actors of global governance to strengthen multilateralism and international cooperation. The event was opened on Sunday by French President, Emmanuel Macron, in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.