Uganda: Mother Stabs Attendant to Death At Soroti Hospital

A 20-year-old mother has stabbed her attendant to death. The two had reportedly disagreed on a ploy to escape from Soroti regional referral hospital where, the woman, identified as Paska Angela had a caesarian birth last evening.

The deceased, a resident of Oyomai village, in Kaberamaido district, is a mother-in-law to Angella, a resident of Koidike village-Iriiri parish, in Napak district.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect wanted to escape with her relatives but was blocked by her mother-in-law. It is not immediately clear why the suspect wanted to escape and how she obtained the knife that she reportedly used to stab her mother-in-law.

Esther Akol, one of the eyewitnesses narrated that the suspect lured the caretaker, a mother of eight to the bathroom at around 2:00am and stabbed her in the chest. Dr Ekunait Oumo, one of the senior doctors at Soroti hospital said the deceased was hit on the low pressure point leading to her immediate death.

Angella was arrested as she tried to escape from the facility early today. She is now detained at Soroti Central Police Station.

Angry relatives of the deceased that had camped at the hospital attempted to grab the Angella from the police that was taking her for medical examination, saying she equally deserved to die.

East Kyoga region police spokesperson Michael Odongo said that the doctor had advised them to take the suspect for further medical examination but they were forced to flee the premises when the angry relatives descended on the police.

"We wanted to protect her from the mob that wanted to lynch her," Odongo said.