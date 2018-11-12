South Africa: 7 Interesting Facts About Jeannie D

In another exciting episode of Tropika Smoooth Fan , Afternoon Express host Jeannie D was on the hunt to find her smooothest fan.

On the show, four die-hard celebrity fans were chosen out of thousands to compete in a variety of interactive games and ultimately Reanetse Maboee was officially crowned Jeannie's smooothest fan.

Maboee won prizes to the value of R20 000 and will now move on to compete in the final alongside the "smooothest" fans of the other celebrity contestants in the hopes of winning R250 000 cash and a Honda Amaze.

HERE ARE SOME INTERESTING FACTS WE LEARNT ABOUT JEANNIE D:

1. Jeannie D was only 18 years old when she started her love affair with the entertainment industry.

2. Her full name is Jeannie De Gouveia

3. Jeannie knew she was destined for greatness and joined the National School of the Arts when she was just 12 years old.

4. One of the highlights of Jeannie's career was appearing on Strictly Come Dancing . She was paired with Anthony Krotz and the duo lasted four weeks on the show.

5. Jeannie wears a size 5 shoe and, believe it or not, her favourite shoes to drive in are heels.

6. Her favourite flowers are lilies.

7. Jeannie's favourite Tropika flavour is pineapple.

Catch Tropika Smoooth Fan every Friday at 18:00 on SABC 1.

Source: Supplied