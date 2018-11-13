Kenya: Normalcy Returns as Matatus Resume Services

Normalcy has returned on city roads a day after a transport crisis caused by a countrywide strike that was called by matatu owners who did not want to comply with traffic regulations.

The matatu owners association on Monday called off the strike after a meeting with the Transport ministry and public service vehicle stakeholders over standoff on the rules commonly known as 'Michuki rules.'

Monday was a tough day for passengers who were either forced to dip deeper in their pockets to pay fare or walk long distances to their various destinations.

At the Githurai 45 bus terminus, commuters could not hide their joy as matatus returned to the stage and were charging normal prices.

"I am really happy unlike yesterday when I spent Sh300 to town. Today I have just paid Sh50. I really appreciate the move by matatu owners to bring the vehicles back to the roads," said Ms Alice Omambi.

She said that she was forced to leave work early on Monday only to get stranded in town for lack of vehicles.

Things were not different as passengers travelling from Thika were asked to part with Sh70 as fare.

Mr James Kihara expressed his joy, saying that the move by matatu operators to call off the strike has eased commuters anxiety.

"Yesterday [Monday] was a disaster, at least today things are different and I can reach work on time," said Mr Kihara.

Tuesday was a stark contrast to Monday when traffic police officers were on almost every major road leading to the city.