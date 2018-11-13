Kenya: Samurai Beat Shujaa to Reclaim Safari 7s Title

Nairobi — Defending champions Kenya's Shujaa were dethroned the Safari 7s title after going down 21-14 to Samurai in the final hosted at the RFUEA Grounds on Sunday.

Ruan Mostert got the scoring underway with Augstine Lugonzo converting for a 7-0 lead before Daniel Taabu's blazing run resulted in Johnstone Olindi scoring and converting to level up the scores.

Kurtlee Arendse and Taabu would trade converted tries to level up the scores at 14-14 before Angus Van Niekerk popped up with the late try, Lugonzo adding the extras to confirm the result and a first title since their 2015 success at Kasarani.

Morans finished third with a 12-5 win over Spain as Portugal defeated Homeboyz 31-7 to claim fifth place.

A 43-7 win over Namibia was enough to guarantee Red Wailers seventh place while Mwamba were ninth overall with a 17-12 win over Apache.

Uganda stopped their second string side Emerging Uganda 22-17 to finish eleventh overall.