Kenya Airways Launches Daily Flights to Mogadishu

Kenya Airways continues their expansion with the announcement of the commencement of daily operations to Mogadishu, Somalia with effect from Thursday, 15th of November, 2018.

The airline will fly seven times weekly, operated by Jambojet on the Bombardier Dash 8 Q400. The flight will depart Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 07:40, and depart Aden Adde International Airport, Mogadishu at 10:45 to arrive back in Nairobi at 13:00.

With the demand for travel by traders to Somalia through Nairobi increasing, the launch of this route is expected to ease travel between the two cities that are the focal points of business in the two countries and spur commercial activities.

In a statement, Kenya Airways CEO, Sebastian Mikosz said that the daily flight is aimed at meeting the growing travel demand by Somali travelers, government and non-government organization officials and a growing number of entrepreneurs from Kenya and around the region who are keen on seeking opportunities in the country.

Here's the schedule:

Flt No Origin Destination Departure Arrival

KQ 8562 NBO MGQ 07:40 09:55

KQ 8563 MGQ NBO 10:45 13:00