Zimbabwe: State Plotting Road 'Accident' Assassination of Chamisa - MDC

Nelson Chamisa at a "thank you" rally at Rudhaka Stadium, Marondera on Saturday.

THE MDC has accused the state of plotting to kill its President Nelson Chamisa through stage managing a road accident involving the opposition leader.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said on Monday that suspected state security agents were now in the habit of keeping "apartheid" style surveillance on Chamisa and attempts to impede his movements to try and cause road accidents.

"It is sinister in that the surveillance is being done in a manner that endangers the life of the President," Mafume told the media at the MDC headquarters Monday.

"They follow his motorcade at extraordinarily high speeds, they interfere with the vehicles in his motorcade and at times they almost run him off the road in blatant violation of road rules.

"We are certain the intention is to cause an accident and then blame his drivers of negligence."

Chamisa on Saturday reportedly survived an abduction attempt by some state security agents, in scenes that Information and Publicity Minister Monica Mutsvangwa later dismissed as a culmination of "road rage" involving the opposition leader and other road users.

The incident happened just as Chamisa was returning from his Marondera rally where he had addressed thousands of party followers.

Media reports said on Monday that a report of assault which occurred during the scuffle had been filed with Chamisa and his aides cited as the perpetrators.

Mafume said this was characteristic of a state that is often too quick to find fault with violence victims as opposed to Zanu PF linked perpetrators.

"On 1 August 2018, when innocent civilians were brutally killed by soldiers in the streets of Harare, we all realised that even innocent ordinary Zimbabweans are not safe under this so-called new dispensation," he said.

"Interestingly, the victims ended up being blamed for having died. In the current case, there is a laughable and almost comical attempt to blame President Chamisa for having been followed and being nearly abducted.

"They now want to charge the victim."

In attempts to blame Chamisa for his own misfortune, Mafume said, Minister Mutsvangwa was misleading the nation and being "malicious" and directly trying to "influence police investigation towards a particular direction of charging the victim and not the perpetrators".