Malawi: UTM Blames High Unemployment to Bad Governance - Njawala Says Malawi Youths Forced Into Economic Migration

The newly-registered political party UTM, has blamed soaring unemployment rate in the country on bad governance by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Addressing a rally in Blantyre's Chirimba Township on Sunday, UTM's inspiring Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre-Kabula constituency, Felix Njawala, lamented uncontrolled labour migration to South Africa among young people.

"One of the signs of bad governance in Malawi is soaring unemployment rate, which is forcing energetic young people to export labour to countries like South Africa.

"Had it been Malawi is performing well on governance and socio-economic development, we would've witnessed abundant economic opportunities for its citizens. But it's sad to note that Malawi only enjoys economic progress on paper," said Njawala.

He said Malawi had vibrant companies such as David Whitehead which used to boast of large numbers of employees. But now most companies are not sustainable.

"UTM wants to reclaim the lost glory of Malawi in as far as job creation and sustainable economic empowerment is concerned. With good governance style that we intend to have, it is possible to create jobs for our youths and make Malawi a better place to be," he said.

Njawala described young people as an engine and untapped resource for Malawi's socio-economic growth.

"The more we create jobs for young people, the more we make the Kwacha circulate in our country," said Njawala.