Uganda: Ebola Vaccination Kicks Off in Rwenzori Sub-Region

Vaccination of all health workers against the deadly Ebola disease has kicked off in the Rwenzori Sub-region.

This comes as a preventive measure against the disease that has hit neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The exercise is targeting frontline health workers in the five risk districts of Kabarole, Bunyangabu, Kasese, Bundibugyo and Ntoroko.

According to health authorities, the vaccination exercise started last Wednesday in Ntoroko District, one of the high risk border districts in the region.

The Ntoroko District health officer (DHO), Dr Rogers Mugisha, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the vaccination exercise has been moving on smoothly.

"The vaccination is voluntary. Our health workers have responded positively and the exercise is still ongoing," Dr Mugisha said.

According to the Bundibugyo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Ms Grace Kakwenza, who is the head of the district Ebola task force, after Ntoroko the exercise will be rolled out to Bundibugyo and Kasese districts.

The Kasese District health officer, Dr Yusuf Baseke, said he expects the vaccination team in his area next week.

In Bunyangabu, the district health officer, Dr Richard Obeti, revealed that they have selected eight health facilities where health workers will be vaccinated.

These include Rwimi Health Centre III, Kibiito Health IV, Rwimi Health Centre III, Kabonero Health Centre III, Kateebwa Health Centre II, Rwagimba Health Centre III, Kibaate Health Centre III, Labya III and Mitandi Health Centre III.

Mr Obeti said they have also trained health workers in the district on how to manage Ebola cases.

A fortnight ago one person from Kasenda Sub-county in Kabarole District was confirmed to have Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic fever and has since been admitted to Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital in an isolation unit.

The Kabarole Ebola task force chairman, Mr Steven Asiimwe, on Monday called for the need to emphasise hand washing in all health facilities.

According to Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, the Health minister, a total of 2,100 doses of the rVSV-Ebola vaccine will be administered to the health workers in the sub-region.

Mr Martin Watsisi, the regional WASH adviser at IRC International water and sanitation centre Uganda, urged officials in-charge of various health centres in Kabarole District to ensure availability of hand washing facilities and soap at their units.

According to Mr Watsisi, there is continued spread of preventable diseases due to inadequate water, soap and hand washing facilities at health centres.

A recent research conducted by the centre in Kabarole District indicates that 89 per cent of the health care workers had knowledge about hand hygiene and infection prevention.

In July 2017, a research centre aimed at equipping medical staff with skills to handle filo virus outbreaks such as hemorrhagic fever, Cueva, Marburg and Ebola was established at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital.

The centre that is a pilot in the country among others finds treatment solutions on the outbreaks.

The centre was established by Makerere University Walter Reed Project in partnership with the Infectious Disease Institute for clinical research capabilities in Fort Portal.

About ebola

The Ebola virus belongs to the Filoviridae family (filovirus) and is comprised of five distinct species: Zaïre, Sudan, Côte d'Ivoire, Bundibugyo and Reston. According to the World Health Organisation the Ebola virus is transmitted by direct contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other body fluids of infected persons. The incubation period is two to 21 days. Ebola is characterised by the sudden onset of fever, intense weakness, muscle pain, headache and sore throat.

Reporting by Felix Basiime, Alex Ashaba, & Longino Muhindo