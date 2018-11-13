Kenya/Rwanda: Kayumba Joins Kenya's Sofapaka

Amavubi and AS Kigali centre back Soter Kayumba has completed his move to Kenyan side Sofapaka.

He signed a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old was instrumental in AS Kigali's league campaign last season where they finished second with 61 points, five adrift of champions APR. Kayumba left the country on Sunday night aboard a Rwanda Air flight.

Speaking to Times Sport on Sunday, he said; "it is a new challenge for me and I believe it is an opportunity for me to reach another level. I will work hard to get the starting position and try all I can to help my new team".

He expressed his gratitude to AS Kigali where he spent six "amazing" years.

In 2013, Kayumba helped the club win their first major trophy in ten years -the Peace Cup title.

He also debuted in continental football with the club, in 2014 when AS Kigali featured in CAF Confederation Cup. At the time, the Kigali city-backed side were eliminated in the second round after losing 3-0 to Morocco's Difaâ Hassani D'el Jadida.

At Sofapaka, Kayumba joins compatriot Justin Mico, the former Police FC midfielder, who joined the Kenyan club in June.

Forward Jacques Tuyisenge, of Gor Mahia, is the other Rwandan start who plies his trade in the Kenyan topflight football league.

Sofapaka finished sixth in the Kenyan league last season.