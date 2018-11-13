Nigerian Internationals Dominate Leagues in Europe

Super Eagles players have continued to hug the headlines for the right reasons as most leagues go on recess in Europe for international duties.

Super Eagles central defender, William Troost-Ekong was named in the Serie A Team of the Week alongside Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and nine others.

Ekong was rated 7.8 out of 10 when he featured for Udinese in the 2-1 loss at Empoli at the weekend. The Nigerian international was paired alongside Napoli and Senegal star defender, Kalilou Koulibaly.

The no-nonsense Ekong has been consistent for Udinese since his summer switch from Bursaspor of Turkey. He has made 12 starts for the Italian club so far this season.

In England, Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, made it into the Premier League Team of the Week after shining in Leicester City's goalless draw against Burnley at the King Power Stadium last Saturday.

Ndidi was the only Foxes player selected in the top eleven outstanding players in each position by Whoscored.

Ndidi lined up with Chelsea dazzler Eden Hazard, Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) and Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton) in a four-man midfield, with the Nigerian deployed as a central midfield.

The other central midfield spot was taken by Silva, Hazard played as a left midfielder while the Southampton man operated as a right midfielder.

Against the Clarets, Ndidi was the top interceptor with three and made two tackles over the course of 90 minutes.

The 21-year-old had a total of five shots with two on target which was a game-high, made two key passes and won an astonishing ten aerial duels, another game-high. The former Racing Genk starlet was awarded a rating of 8 out of ten.

In Portugal, Mikel Agu was also named in the Team of the Week in after yet another superlative performance for Vitoria Setubal, the Portuguese club where late Rashidi Yekini remains a legend.

The Super Eagles defensive midfielder made the of Team of the Week after he helped Vitoria Setubal beat Feirense 2-1.

Agu earned the rating of 6.5 out of 10 in this Team of the Week alongside his teammate Andre in the midfield.

Agu who is on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto, has already arrived the Asaba training camp of the Super Eagles for Saturday's clash with South Africa.