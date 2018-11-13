South Africa: Barbara Hogan Brings the Damaging Effects of Cadre Deployment to Centre Stage of Our Politics

analysis

On Monday former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan appeared to question, and even criticise, the policy of the ANC in which it selects and appoints people to positions in government entities. It is the policy known as "cadre deployment", where people are appointed to run state-owned entities and other organisations because of political considerations, rather than simple objective competence. Hogan is putting her finger on one of the biggest governance questions of our time, in fact, one of the biggest governance questions since 1994. It is complicated and tangled but is also a problem that should be resolved, if governance is to improve.

Barbara Hogan told the Zondo Commission into State Capture on Monday that there are now serious questions to ask about whether the ANC's system of deployment still suits the current situation. She made the point that it may well have worked during the transition from apartheid after 1994, but in fact now...