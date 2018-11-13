Uganda: Former LRA Commander Kwoyelo Pleads Not Guilty to Murder Charges

Former Lord's Resistance Army commander Thomas Kwoyelo has pleaded not guilty to murder charges slapped against him at the International Crimes Division (ICD) sitting in Gulu High Court today.

Mr Kwoyelo appeared on Monday morning before a panel of three ICD judges Justice Jane Kigundu, Duncan Gaswaga and Michael Elubu for plea taking.

He is facing 93 counts of charges he allegedly committed in Pagak internally displaced peoples' camp in Amuru District between 1993 and 2005. The charges were confirmed by Justice Suzan Okalany on August 30 this year.

The ICD Registrar Harriet Ssali on Monday morning read out the first four of the 93 amended indictments against Kwoyelo which include three counts related to murder and one count of hostage taking and kidnap.

According to the statement of offense read out, Kwoyelo, and others still at large in March 1993 or there about at Abera village in Parubanga parish, Pabbo sub-county Kilak County in present-day Amuru District, being a colonel in the LRA commanded an attack on civilians taking an active part in hostilities and killed Albert Obwoya

The indictment also states that Kwoyelo and others still at large on September 4 1994 at Abera Village, Prubanga Pariah, Pabbo Sub-county in Gulu District commanded an attack on civilians taking an active part in hostilities, seized and kidnapped civilians.

Mr Kwoyelo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges saying he didn't commit the offense and had no knowledge of them either.

"I have heard of the charges read out, but I didn't commit the offense, I also don't know about the offenses," Mr Kwoyelo responded through a Luo interpreter when asked by Justice Elubu.

His defence lawyers led by Caleb Alaka objected the court's reading the indictment after the ICD registrar did not disclose particulars of civilians alleged to have been kidnapped by his client in 1994.

This was after Ms Ssaali read out coded names instead of real names in the fourth charges that relates to hostage taking and kidnap of civilians. The victims were identified in court as C1, C4, C5, C6, C7, C19 and C20.

"My lord, before the accused takes plea, he is being asked whether he commanded an attack on a group of civilians, detained and held them hostage. We don't know how he can identify the people he allegedly abducted as C4," Caleb Alaka said.

Dalton Opwonya one of the accused's defence lawyers in his submission also told court that the prosecution had agreed to make full disclosure of the witnesses but noted that they [defence] didn't get it.

"We pray that prosecution makes full disclosure so that we know what to do," Mr Opwonya said.

Prosecution le by Mr William Byansi, however said that coding of the witnesses was in accordance with rule 22, 3 of the ICD rules that puts restriction on disclosure.

"It's the best way we have done to protect some of the most vulnerable witnesses in this case. Security of our witnesses is still an issue. At a later date, we undertake to make full disclosure to the defence team," Mr Byansi told court.

Justice Elubu adjourned court to 2PM before holding a closed-door meeting with defence and prosecution teams.