South Africa: Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Internship Programme Returns for Second Year

Cassper Nyovest is once again allowing fans the opportunity to apply for his Fill Up Internship Programme.

The rapper first launched the programme in 2017 with his #FillUpFNB concert as a means to pay it forward and equip young people with tangible skills across various event disciplines.

Now, with #FillUpMosesMabhida fast approaching, Cassper has opened up the programme once again.

The 2018 Fill Up Internship will be open to Durban residents only. The following departments will interview for interns: operations, talent operations, logistics, accreditation, hospitality & catering, merchandise, marketing, PR and sponsorship.

Interviews will take place on 17 November at Moses Mabhida Stadium between 10:00 and 15:00.

The internship runs from 28 November to 30 November, with all interns being required to attend the #FillUpMosesMabhida show on 1 December to apply their training.

Source: Supplied