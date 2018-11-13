13 November 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cassper Nyovest's Fill Up Internship Programme Returns for Second Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cassper Nyovest is once again allowing fans the opportunity to apply for his Fill Up Internship Programme.

The rapper first launched the programme in 2017 with his #FillUpFNB concert as a means to pay it forward and equip young people with tangible skills across various event disciplines.

Now, with #FillUpMosesMabhida fast approaching, Cassper has opened up the programme once again.

The 2018 Fill Up Internship will be open to Durban residents only. The following departments will interview for interns: operations, talent operations, logistics, accreditation, hospitality & catering, merchandise, marketing, PR and sponsorship.

Interviews will take place on 17 November at Moses Mabhida Stadium between 10:00 and 15:00.

The internship runs from 28 November to 30 November, with all interns being required to attend the #FillUpMosesMabhida show on 1 December to apply their training.

Source: Supplied

South Africa

10 Quotes That Sealed Hannah Cornelius Murderers' Fate - 'Society Deserves Protection From Them'

Judge Rosheni Allie on Monday handed three men life sentences for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Stellenbosch… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.