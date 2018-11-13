South Africa: Proteas Women Off to Winning Start At World T20

The Proteas Women are off to a winning start at the World T20 in West Indies having beaten Sri Lanka by 7 wickets on Tuesday morning (SA time).

Proteas skipper Dane van Niekerk won the toss and elected to field, and the South Africans went about performing a 'squeeze job' and the Sri Lankans.

The wickets were shared amongst the bowlers as Sri Lanka could only card 99/8 from their 20 overs, but Shabnim Ismail was the chief destroyer with figures of 3/10 from her 4 overs.

The run chase was comfortable for the Proteas and they got to their total with 9 balls and 7 wickets to spare.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 38 from 44 while Van Niekerk was not out at the end on 33 from 45.

Scores in brief:

Sri Lanka 99/8 from 20 overs (Ismail 3/10, Kapp 1/13, Klaas 1/23, Daniels 1/12, Van Niekerk 1/8, Sekhukhune 1/29)

SA 102/3 from 18.3 overs (Kapp 38, Van Niekerk 33*, Du Preez 16*)

SA won by 7 wickets

Sport24