Uganda: Family in Desperate Search for Missing Kyambogo University Student

A third year Kyambogo university student is reportedly missing and his family together with police have commenced the search for him.

The 27-year-old Hakim Bohiibwa, who was finalizing with his Bachelors of Science Technology (Biology), went missing on the October 31, 2018.

His sister, Ms Sylvia Mwesige said Mr Bohiibwa who was also a boda boda cyclist operating from the Kingsway stage along Entebbe road went missing after taking a passenger in the evening of October 31.

She said they reported a disappearance case at Kajjansi police station and have since searched for him or his body at the city mortuary at Mulago hospital but all in vain.

"I have gone to several places including Kirudu hospital looking for Hakim but we have failed to find him. I went back to Kajjansi police station and they said they would send a message to all police stations in Kampala Metropolitan Police to help in the search," said Ms Mwesige.

Mr Bohiibwa's wife, Carol Nakate, with whom they have two children said he last heard from him on October 31.

"I last saw him after he dropped our children at Christ Care Junior School in Masajja on October 30. He called me in the morning on October 31. Little did I know that it would be the last time we were talking on phone," said Ms Nakate.

This comes after an 18-year-old- boy together with his siblings dragged security agencies to court over their missing father whom they claim was picked from his work place in Kawempe.