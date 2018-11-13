Angola: Tribute to Victim's of Road Accident

Luanda — The National Road and Traffic Administration (DNVT) launched this Monday a nationwide road safety campaign in honor of World Road Day to be celebrated annually on the third Sunday of November.

The date was established by the United Nations General Assembly and aims to reduce road accidents. Speaking to Angop, DNVT's chief of road safety and traffic prevention department, chief superintendent António Pinduka, said that for the campaign the National Police had set goals with the contribution of civil society. These objectives, he explained, include the inclusion of the discipline of road prevention with the promotion of awareness raising actions, road education and the implementation of programs with the media, state agencies, youth organizations, NGOs and churches.

The actions of the Traffic Unit are also aimed at raising the awareness of pedestrians tom obey cross road signs since most of the accidents are related to run over of pedestrians·