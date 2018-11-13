Malawi: Zomba to Experience Normal to Above Normal Rainfall

Zomba — The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services has called on district planners and extension staff to relay weather forecast information to farmers and the general public in Zomba.

The department held a weather forecast meeting recently for District Executive Committee members to share national and district specific weather information.

Chief Meteorologist responsible for weather forecast in the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, Charles Mvanya said Zomba will experience normal rains from October to December and above normal rainfall from January to April next year.

He said this information is relevant to farmers as it will assist them to consider when and what to plant considering the amount of rainfall.

"Sectors should start preparations for events that are likely to be experienced in the season," Mvanya said adding that Zomba is expecting normal rainfall amounts from October to December.

He said more rainfall amounts are expected in Zomba from January to March next year implying that flood prone areas will experience flooding.

"We're not ruling out cases of prolonged dry spells in some areas which are prone to drought conditions," he added.

He therefore called on the agricultural sector to inform farmers to make decisions on the choice of crops and the kind of adaptation measures they should apply to minimize loss in crop production.

In the meantime 61,700 farm families in Zomba are expected to receive fertilizer under the Farm Inputs Subsidy Program for 2018/2019 agricultural season.

In 2017/2018 farm families totaling 55,600 in Zomba received farm inputs, according to Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

There is an increase of 6,100 farm families in Zomba that are receiving the farm inputs in different selling points.

Farmers in Zomba are receiving NPK, UREA fertilizers, maize seed with an option for rice, pigeon pea and beans seed.